  • Create markers by beginning lines with ### or --.
  • Open a text file by dragging it here, or ctrl o.
  • Save a text file with ctrl s.
  • The synonyms dictionary contains 12465 common words.

  • L, stands for Lines.
  • W, stands for Words.
  • V, stands for Vocabulary, or unique words.
  • C, stands for Characters.

  • tab autocomplete.
  • ctrl o open.
  • ctrl s save.
  • ctrl S save as.
  • ctrl ] Jump to next marker.
  • ctrl [ Jump to previous marker.
  • ctrl + Make text bigger.
  • ctrl - Make text smaller.
  • ctrl 0 Reset text size.
  • ctrl shift n Clear.
  • ctrl shift del Reset.

Speed Reader

Select some text and press ctrl k.

Published Sep 04, 2017
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
AuthorRekka & Devine
left-linux-64.zip 51 MB
left-windows-64.zip 54 MB
left-osx-64.zip 46 MB
left-themes.zip 3 kB

