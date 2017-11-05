Dotgrid
A downloadable tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Guide
Clicking on the canvas will insert control points, up to 3CPs. CPs can be moved with the arrows. Clicking one of the path icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke between them. The newly created segment's handles can be moved by clicking and dragging them.
aDraw Arc(counter-clockwise).
sDraw Arc(clockwise).
dDraw Line.
fDraw Bezier.
gClose Path.
]Increase stroke size.
[Reduce stroke size.
/Toggle linecap.
spaceMirror.
escapeRemove control points.
arrowsMove last control point.
ctrl+nNew canvas.
ctrl+sExport canvas.
ctrl+zDelete last segment.
click/dragTranslate target control point.
click+altErase target control point.
|Published
|64 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Tool
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Release date
|8 hours ago
|Rating
|Author
|Rekka & Devine
|License
|MIT License
|Asset license
|Creative Commons Attribution v4.0 International
|Links
|ProductHunt, Blog
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
dotgrid-linux-64.zip 51 MB
dotgrid-windows-64.zip 54 MB
dotgrid-osx-64.zip 46 MB