Clicking on the canvas will insert control points, up to 3CPs. CPs can be moved with the arrows. Clicking one of the path icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke between them. The newly created segment's handles can be moved by clicking and dragging them.

a Draw Arc(counter-clockwise).

s Draw Arc(clockwise).

d Draw Line.

f Draw Bezier.

g Close Path.

] Increase stroke size.

[ Reduce stroke size.

/ Toggle linecap.

space Mirror.

escape Remove control points.

arrows Move last control point.

ctrl+n New canvas.

ctrl+s Export canvas.

ctrl+z Delete last segment.

Mouse