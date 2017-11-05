A downloadable tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Guide

Clicking on the canvas will insert control points, up to 3CPs. CPs can be moved with the arrows. Clicking one of the path icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke between them. The newly created segment's handles can be moved by clicking and dragging them.

Controls

Segments

  • a Draw Arc(counter-clockwise).
  • s Draw Arc(clockwise).
  • d Draw Line.
  • f Draw Bezier.
  • g Close Path.

Parametric

  • ] Increase stroke size.
  • [ Reduce stroke size.
  • / Toggle linecap.

Commands

  • space Mirror.
  • escape Remove control points.
  • arrows Move last control point.

Shortcuts

  • ctrl+n New canvas.
  • ctrl+s Export canvas.
  • ctrl+z Delete last segment.

Mouse

  • click/drag Translate target control point.
  • click+alt Erase target control point.
More information
Published 64 days ago
StatusReleased
CategoryTool
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Release date 8 hours ago
Rating
(7)
AuthorRekka & Devine
LicenseMIT License
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution v4.0 International
LinksProductHunt, Blog

dotgrid-linux-64.zip 51 MB
dotgrid-windows-64.zip 54 MB
dotgrid-osx-64.zip 46 MB

