Guide

It works by adding control points and selecting a stroke type. So clicking the canvas a few times will place up to 3 control points. Clicking one of the icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke.

Controls

Layer 1

q Erase control points.

w Erase last segment.

e Export SVG file.

r Close Path.

Layer 2

a Draw Arc(counter-clockwise).

s Draw Arc(clockwise).

d Draw Line.

f Draw Bezier.

Parametric