A downloadable tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Download NowName your own price

Guide

It works by adding control points and selecting a stroke type. So clicking the canvas a few times will place up to 3 control points. Clicking one of the icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke.

Controls

Layer 1

  • q Erase control points.
  • w Erase last segment.
  • e Export SVG file.
  • r Close Path.

Layer 2

  • a Draw Arc(counter-clockwise).
  • s Draw Arc(clockwise).
  • d Draw Line.
  • f Draw Bezier.

Parametric

  • + Increase stroke size.
  • - Reduce stroke size.
  • / Toggle linecap.

More information

Published 2 days ago
StatusReleased
CategoryTool
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Rating
(5)
AuthorRekka & Devine

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

dotgrid-linux-64.zip 51 MB
dotgrid-windows-64.zip 54 MB
dotgrid-osx-64.zip 46 MB

Community

Post first topic