Dotgrid
A downloadable tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Guide
It works by adding control points and selecting a stroke type. So clicking the canvas a few times will place up to 3 control points. Clicking one of the icons, or pressing one of the shortcuts, will draw a stroke.
qErase control points.
wErase last segment.
eExport SVG file.
rClose Path.
aDraw Arc(counter-clockwise).
sDraw Arc(clockwise).
dDraw Line.
fDraw Bezier.
+Increase stroke size.
-Reduce stroke size.
/Toggle linecap.
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
dotgrid-linux-64.zip 51 MB
dotgrid-windows-64.zip 54 MB
dotgrid-osx-64.zip 46 MB